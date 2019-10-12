St. Louis Blues visit the Montreal Canadiens

St. Louis Blues (3-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-1-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues travel to face the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal finished 44-30-8 overall with a 25-12-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.9 last season.

St. Louis went 45-28-9 overall and 21-13-7 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Blues scored 50 power play goals with a 21.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).