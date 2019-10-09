Sports
AC Milan hires Stefano Pioli as coach, replaces Giampaolo
AC Milan has hired Stefano Pioli as coach to replace the fired Marco Giampaolo.
Pioli, who has previously coached city rival Inter Milan, has agreed to a two-year contract. Milan announced the news in a brief statement on Wednesday.
Pioli, who is an Inter fan, coached the Nerazzurri during the 2016-17 season but was fired after losing 10 of 27 matches.
Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.
