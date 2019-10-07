Pietrangelo scores tiebreaker, Blues beat Maple Leafs 3-2

St. Louis Blues defencseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Chris Young

Alex Pietrangelo scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Oskar Sundqvist and Brayden Schenn also scored for the defending champions, who have earned points in their first three games this season (2-0-1). Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots.

Frederik Gauthier and William Nylander scored for Toronto, which has dropped two straight (2-1-1). Frederik Andersen finished with 26 saves.

The Blues scored the decisive goal at 7:51 of the third when David Perron found a pinching Pietrangelo, who beat a down-and-out Andersen from a tight angle at the bottom of the faceoff circle for his second of the season. Pietrangelo also earned his 400th career point and 23rd game-winner to break a tie with Al MacInnis for the most by a defenseman in franchise history.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

St. Louis had a chance to add to its lead when Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin went off for slashing with 4:57 left, but the a(;e Leafs had the best chance when Binnington robbed Ilya Mikheyev with his right pad off the rush.

Toronto pressed with Andersen on the bench for the extra skater, but couldn't find a way past Binnington and the Blues' stout, battle-tested defense.

The Blues opened the scoring at 8:30 of the second when Sundqvist — the Blues' fourth-line center — moved in on Andersen and fired a slap shot from the top of the faceoff circle.

The Maple Leafs tied it when Jason Spezza batted a puck out of the air to Gauthier, who banged in his second of the season with 8:26 left.

Fans at Scotiabank barely had a chance to sit back down when they were on their feet again 24 seconds later when Nylander finished off a beautiful passing play with Cody Ceci and Andreas Johnsson for his second.

St. Louis, which went from last in the overall standings in January to winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup in June, pushed back late in the period and tied it with 47.3 seconds left on the clock when Schenn beat Andersen between the pads after Toronto defenseman Morgan Rielly turned the puck over.

Binningtong was helped out by two posts in a busy first period.

Toronto center Alexander Kerfoot hit the post just two minutes in after moving in alone on Binnington. Andersen snapped his glove out at the other end to deny Schenn after the Maple Leafs were caught running around in the defensive zone for an extended period.

Auston Matthews, who had five goals in three games to open the season, then rang another shot off the post behind Binnington on a Toronto power play before Nylander couldn't quite control a loose puck with the St. Louis goalie down and out.

NOTES: Last season, Nylander didn't get his second goal until his 24th game following a long contract impasse that dragged into December. ... Spezza was a healthy scratch for two of Toronto's first three games. He suited up at home for the first time and registered his first point with the Maple Leafs after signing for the league minimum in free agency on July 1. .. Binnington, a native of nearby Richmond Hill, Ontario, made his first-ever start at Scotiabank Arena after not grabbing the No. 1 job in St. Louis until early January last season. The 26-year-old did beat Toronto 3-2 in overtime at Enterprise Center on Feb. 19.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Ottawa on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.