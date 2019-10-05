Zibanejad has hat trick in Rangers’ 4-1 win over Senators

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his hat trick with teammates Lias Andersson (28) and Marc Staal (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Ottawa, Ontario. Justin Tang

Mika Zibanejad had his third career hat trick and added an assist to help the New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday night.

Zibanejad, who was drafted sixth overall by the Senators in 2011, is only the second player in Rangers history to record eight points in the first two games of the season. On Thursday night, he had a goal and three assists in New York's 6-4 home victory over Winnipeg.

Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots.

Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Zibanejad opened the scoring on a power-play at 6:04 of the first period, and Tkachuk tied it midway through the period.

Zibanejad broke the tie at 9:53 of the second and made it 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 12:07. Zibanejad then set up Panarin's power-play goal early in the third.

CANADIENS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 5, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Paul Byron scored in a shootout and Montreal overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Toronto.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares all failed to beat Carey Price in the shootout.

Brendan Gallagher had a goal and two assists for Montreal, Phillip Danault and Max Domi each had a goal and an assist each. Jeff Petry scored on a penalty shot, Jonathan Drouin also scored, and Price made 32 saves.

Matthews scored twice for Toronto — his fourth and fifth goals of the season — and Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists for his first three points with Toronto. Trevor Moore added a goal and an assist, William Nylander scored, and Michael Hutchinson stopped 37 shots.

Toronto appeared to have the game in hand when Nylander made it 4-1 at 5:16 of the third period on a power play, but Montreal scored 11 seconds later when Drouin's pass in front went in off Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Gallagher made it 4-3 at 6:29 after an icing, banging home a rebound. Kerfoot took an interference penalty with under nine minutes left in regulation that Toronto came close to killing off, but Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen inexplicably threw his broken stick at Petry after blocking a shot when the Canadiens defenseman had the puck at the point.

Petry was awarded a penalty shot as a result, and he beat Hutchinson glove-side to tie it at 13:02. Danault put Montreal ahead by banging a rebound home with 4:40 left. But Matthews tied it 1:15 to go and Hutchinson on the bench for an extra attacker.

PENGUINS 7, BLUE JACKETS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared McCann and Patric Hornqvist each scored twice and Pittsburgh had a five-goal second period to overwhelm Columbus.

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin left in the second period and did not return with an undisclosed injury. He ran into teammate Kris Letang near center ice and fell awkwardly into the boards.

McCann tied a career high with three points. Letang had a power-play goal, Teddy Blueger and Marcus Pettersson also scored, and Matt Murray made 28 saves. Gustav Nyquist and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets.

HURRICANES 3, CAPITALS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Gardiner scored in the last minute of overtime to lift Carolina past Washington after the Hurricanes' vercame a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Erik Haula and Jaccob Slavin also scored to help Carolina spoil Washington's home opener.

James Reimer stopped 33 shots in his first career start for the Hurricanes. Carolina also killed a 4-on-3 power play in overtime after Jordan Staal was called for hooking Nicklas Backstrom.

T.J. Oshie and Garnet Hathaway scored for Washington.

SABRES 7, DEVILS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart each scored twice and Buffalo kicked off the home-opening portion of its 50th anniversary season with the romp over New Jersey.

With Gilbert Perreault and other former stars on hand, the Sabres had a sold-out house in a full-throated roar from the pregame ceremony, through a three-goal second period and once more when Reinhart capped the rout with a breakaway goal with 3:44 remaining.

The Sabres, under new coach Ralph Krueger, built off the momentum of a 3-1 season-opening win at Pittsburgh by getting off to their first 2-0 start since the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo also scored, and Carter Hutton stopped 18 shots. Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey.

PANTHERS 4, LIGHTNING 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Hoffman had his second career hat trick to help Florida beat Tampa Bay to split an opening home-and-home series.

Noel Acciari also scored goal and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for his first victory with the Panthers. Joel Quenneville also won for first time as coach of the Panthers. Steven Stamkos, Mathieu Joseph and Gemel Smith scored for the Lightning.

On Thursday night in Tampa in the opener, the Lightning beat the Panthers 5-2.