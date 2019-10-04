Tampa Bay will travel to Houston in the first game of the ALDS

Tampa Bay Rays (96-66, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros -216; over/under is 7 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Verlander and Houston will host Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .351, led by Alex Bregman with a mark of .422.

The Rays have gone 48-33 away from home. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.69. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and is batting .311. George Springer is 8-for-29 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 156 hits and has 69 RBIs. Ji-Man Choi is 9-for-31 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow).