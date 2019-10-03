No. 6 Oklahoma heads to Kansas for Big 12 tuneup

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas (2-3, 0-2), Saturday at noon EDT (ABC).

Line: Oklahoma by 33 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 76-27-6.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Sooners will be tuning up for the Red River Rivalry against No. 11 Texas next week, though they will also need to avoid coming out flat against a lowly program and a small crowd at Memorial Stadium. Kansas will try to stay in the game long enough to give itself to keep those same fans interested, though its wipeout loss at TCU last week doesn’t create much confidence in new coach Les Miles’ bunch.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts against the Kansas secondary, which played well at Boston College but has been inconsistent this season. Hurts is also a dynamic runner, and those same defensive backs will be called upon a lot to bring him down in the open field. If the Alabama transfer wants to become yet another Oklahoma quarterback to bring home the Heisman Trophy, this ought to be a good opportunity to put up gaudy numbers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Trey Sermon is averaging an absurd 8.1 yards per carry, though he’s often forgotten because of Hurts and his fleet of fast, talented wide receivers. Sermon only has 34 carries all season, but he’s gone for 274 yards and three TDs.

Kansas: RB Pooka Williams needs to step up in a big way after a huge performance against Oklahoma last season. Fellow RB Khalil Herbert left the program last week, and that means more opportunities for the Jayhawks’ biggest playmaker.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma is seeking its 22nd consecutive true road win, the longest streak in the nation. Clemson is next with nine in a row. ... The Sooners have won 14 straight against Kansas, their longest streak against any opponent. Oklahoma has won the past five games by a combined 258-60. ... Hurts leads the nation with a 249.9 quarterback rating. He threw for 415 yards against Texas Tech last week in just three quarters. ... Oklahoma is averaging a nation-leading 668.5 yards, more than 100 more than second-place UCF. ... Sooners WR CeeDee Lamb is sixth nationally in yards per catch (25.9) and TD receptions (six). ... Kansas has not defeated a ranked team since beating No. 15 Georgia Tech on Sept. 11, 2010. ... Jayhawks WR Andrew Parchment has three 100-yard receiving games this season. ... Freshman LB Gavin Potter had 11 tackles in his first career start for Kansas last week. ... Jayhawks P Kyle Thompson is among the top 20 nationally with 46 yards per punt.