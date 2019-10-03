Anaheim hosts Arizona to begin season

Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Arizona Coyotes at home for the season opener.

Anaheim went 21-23-6 in Western Conference games and 19-14-8 at home in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks allowed 2.8 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Arizona went 27-19-4 in Western Conference games and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season while collecting 328 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.