Storey leads Western Kentucky past UAB 20-13

Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yarder to Jahcour Pearson early in the fourth quarter, and Western Kentucky picked off four passes and held on for a 20-13 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday.

After playing to a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, UAB took a 10-3 lead on Spencer Brown's 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to end a 15-play, 80-yard drive. Storey pulled the Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-0 Conference USA) even when he capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive with an 8-yard TD toss to Joshua Simon with 7:03 left in the quarter. Western Kentucky grabbed a 13-10 lead at halftime after Jeremy Darvin picked off a Tyler Johnston III pass that led to Cory Munson's 28-yard field goal.

The Blazers (3-1, 0-1) tied the game at 13 on their first possession of the third quarter when Nick Vogel booted a 38-yard field goal. The two teams traded punts before Storey put together the game-winning drive, completing 5 of 6 passes and culminating with his TD toss to Pearson.

UAB's last chance ended when DeAngelo Malone sacked Johnson on fourth-and-19 at the WKU 48-yard line.

Johnston finished 18-of-31 passing for 181 yards and four interceptions, including two by WKU's Kyle Bailey.

Storey passed for 189 yards and led the Hilltoppers with 26 yards on the ground. Pearson had five catches for 94 yards.