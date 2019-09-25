Sports

Minnesota United earns first MLS playoff spot

The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Osvaldo Alonso and Hassani Dotson each scored late in the second half and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night to earn a playoff spot for the first time in club history.

Alonso tied it in the 70th, and Dotson put Minnesota (15-10-7) ahead in the 90th.

Botond Barath scored for Kansas City (10-15-7) in the seventh minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, ATLANTA UNITED 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored three times in a 20-minute span in the first half in New York City's victory over Atlanta.

Mitrita scored in the 14th, 23rd and 34th minutes. Heber added a goal for NYCFC (17-5-10) in the 87th.

Gonzalo Pity Martinez scored for Atlanta (17-12-3) in the 53rd.

