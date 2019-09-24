Monday’s Sports In Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that alleges significant violations within its storied men's basketball program, including a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.

The notice includes three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting and cites a lack of institutional control. It also includes notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty that involved the use of an extra coach during practice.

While the document does not go into detail about what the basketball program is accused of doing, Kansas was among the most prominent programs swept up in an NCAA probe into a pay-for-play scheme that began with an FBI investigation into apparel company Adidas. A former Adidas employee testified that he made payments to the family of one Kansas recruit and the guardian of a current player. Text messages presented in court revealed a close relationship between Self and the Adidas employee.

The school said in a statement that it "strongly disagrees with the assertion that it 'lacks institutional control.' In fact, the university believes the record will demonstrate just the opposite."

NFL

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw his first three touchdown passes of the season, all to Taylor Gabriel in the second quarter, to finally get the Chicago Bears' offense going and build a big lead that held up to beat the Washington Redskins 31-15.

Trubisky lit up a porous Redskins defense on 25 of 31 passing for 231 yards in the offensive explosion he predicted would come this week. Chicago (2-1) had just a 1-yard touchdown run to show for its first two games before Trubisky and the passing attack broke out against Washington (0-3).

The 2017 second overall pick who entered the night with a completion percentage of 58.3 and ranked near the bottom of the league in yards per attempt completed passes to nine different receivers. Trubisky had 173 yards in the first half alone before throwing an interception at the goal line in the third quarter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game due to a lingering mid-foot sprain. Rivera said there is "no timetable" for Newton's return and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.

Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina's third preseason game and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He has not practiced since.

Rivera gave no indication Newton would need surgery, instead saying that what the QB needs the most right now is rest.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 Saquon Barkley has a high sprain to his right ankle and there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Other than confirming it was a high ankle sprain, Giants coach Pat Shurmur didn't have much additional information to offer a day after rookie quarterback Daniel Jones rallied New York (1-2) from an 18-point deficit to a 32-31 win over Tampa Bay.

Barkley was hurt with less than four minutes left in the first half. He caught a swing pass from Jones and was chopped down near the sideline by defensive back Mike Edwards. He had to be helped to the locker room before halftime and was on crutches and with a boot on the ankle in the second half.

BASEBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ned Yost did something that few thought possible when he took over the Kansas City Royals in 2010: He not only built the organization into a winner but delivered the long-suffering organization its first World Series title in three decades.

Now, he's leaving the next rebuilding job to someone else.

Yost announced he will be retiring at the end of the season, ending a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and that dramatic 2015 championship.

The announcement came on a day off for the Royals, one day after they dropped to 57-100 for thier second consecutive season with at least 100 losses.

The 65-year-old Yost, who has been on a year-to-year contract, will retire as the club's career wins leader with 744 to date. He is the only manager to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series, losing to the Giants in seven games in 2014 and beating the Mets in five the following year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 to strengthen their playoff positioning.

Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three.

Philadelphia was pushed to the brink of elimination after beginning the season with great expectations after signing former Washington slugger Bryce Harper to a blockbuster deal. The Phillies have to win their final seven games while Milwaukee or Washington loses out to have any hope of reaching the wild-card game.

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in his return to Chase Field, Yadier Molina also had a two-run shot, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 for their sixth straight win.

The Cardinals have a 3 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis has five games remaining in the regular season while Milwaukee has six.

The Diamondbacks — who have hung around the fringes of the NL wild-card race for months — were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

GOLF

BEIJING (AP) — The PGA Tour Series-China is canceling its tournament in Hong Kong next month because of civil unrest and safety concerns.

The season was supposed to end Oct. 17-20 at Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club in Hong Kong. Instead, the 13th and final tournament will be held Oct. 10-13 at the Macau Championship.

Hong Kong is in the fourth month of protests that occur every weekend, and some have been violent. The protests started out as opposition to a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy. Last weekend, protesters threw gasoline bombs and police responded with tear gas.

Greg Carlson, the executive director of PGA Tour Series-China, said safety was at the forefront of the decision.

OLYMPICS

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Russia's doping troubles are nowhere near over. After a head-snapping day of developments from Moscow to Tokyo to the Middle East, the country has new fears that its status at next year's Olympics could be in jeopardy — and no doubt about where it stands in track and field.

Rune Andersen, the head of track's task force on Russian doping, recommended that the country's federation remain barred during this week's world championships.

Earlier in the day, the World Anti-Doping Agency had announced during its meeting in Tokyo that it was giving Russia three weeks to explain what looked like manipulation of critical data from its Moscow lab, which was not matching up with data WADA received from a whistleblower who helped break open the Russian doping scandal in 2016.