Turner homers twice to lead Nationals over Marlins

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton, left, congratulates Trea Turner after Turner hit a home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Trea Turner hit two solo homers, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.

Washington had dropped four of six. It began the day with a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Manager Dave Martinez rejoined the Nationals following a heart procedure that caused him to miss a three-game series at St. Louis. The 54-year-old was back in the dugout four days after a cardiac catheterization.

Before Miami's 100th loss, the team announced manager Don Mattingly had agreed to a two-year extension. Mattingly was in the final season of a four-year contract.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Marlins became the third team to lose 100 games this season, joining the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. Miami also had 100-loss seasons in 1998 and 2013.

The Nationals grabbed the lead for good on Asdrúbal Cabrera's three-run homer off Robert Dugger (0-3) in the fourth inning.

Turner's 15th homer gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the third. After Miami pulled within one in the sixth, Turner connected against Ryne Stanke in the seventh.

Aníbal Sánchez (10-8) pitched five-plus innings to reach double-figure victories for the fifth time in his career. Sanchez allowed four runs and six hits.

Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect seventh and Daniel Hudson got six outs for his fifth save in nine opportunities.

Starlin Castro homered for Miami and finished with three hits. Isan Díaz and Jon Berti each had two hits and drove in a run.

Dugger was charged with four runs and three hits in five innings in his sixth major league start.

Victor Robles' RBI single gave Washington a 5-2 lead in the sixth, but Miami rallied in the bottom half. Díaz singled home Neil Walker, and Castro scampered home on reliever Wander Suero's errant pickoff throw to first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 1B Matt Adams (sprained shoulder) continues to take batting practice but without a timeline for his return.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (17-6, 3.49 ERA) has a 21-7 career record against Miami, including 3-0 this season.

Marlins: RHP Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.87 ERA) will make his first start since being activated from the injured list. Yamamoto was sidelined because of a right forearm strain.