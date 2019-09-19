Philadelphia in action against Atlanta after Eflin’s strong outing

Philadelphia Phillies (78-72, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (93-60, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-5, 3.62 ERA) Braves: Mike Soroka (12-4, 2.57 ERA)

LINE: Braves -152; over/under is 8 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zach Eflin. Eflin pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Braves are 45-27 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 237 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 39, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Phillies are 34-33 in division games. Philadelphia's lineup has 200 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads the club with 32 homers. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-1. Zach Eflin recorded his ninth victory and Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Julio Teheran registered his 10th loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits and is slugging .502. Adam Duvall is 3-for-9 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Harper leads the Phillies with 32 home runs and is batting .255. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.45 ERA

Phillies: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).