Abreu takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Twins

Chicago White Sox (65-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (91-58, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (9-13, 5.35 ERA) Twins: Jose Berrios (12-8, 3.63 ERA)

LINE: Twins -252; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Minnesota.

The Twins are 40-23 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 287 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 37 while slugging .622 with 60 extra-base hits.

The White Sox are 31-32 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 179 hits and is batting .303. Mitch Garver is 6-for-20 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and has 116 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by five runs

White Sox: 4-6, .279 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).