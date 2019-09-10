Astros put 5-game win streak on the line against Athletics

Oakland Athletics (84-60, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (95-50, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Tanner Roark (9-8, 3.86 ERA) Astros: Wade Miley (13-4, 3.35 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Astros are 47-15 against the rest of their division. The Houston pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.69, Justin Verlander leads the staff with a mark of 2.57.

The Athletics have gone 33-28 against division opponents. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.07, Homer Bailey paces the staff with a mark of 4.87. The Astros won the last meeting 15-0. Zack Greinke secured his 15th victory and Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for Houston. Mike Fiers took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 35 home runs and is batting .299. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .518. Matt Olson is 12-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .290 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (leg), Carlos Correa: (back).

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (leg), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).