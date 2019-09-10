Vivas scores winning run in 10th, Ogden beats Grand Junction 6-5 in walk-off finish

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jorbit Vivas scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Ogden Raptors topped the Grand Junction Rockies 6-5 on Monday.

Vivas scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Marco Hernandez and then went to third on a single by Hernandez.

The Raptors scored one run in the eighth before Grand Junction answered in the next half-inning when Colin Simpson hit an RBI double, driving in Ezequiel Tovar to tie the game 5-5.

Reliever Reza Aleaziz (5-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and three hits over two innings. He also struck out one and walked one. Eric Hepple (1-3) struck out two batters in the Pioneer League game.

Sauryn Lao homered and singled in the win.

Julio Carreras doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Rockies.