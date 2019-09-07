Coats has 4 RBI, leads Durham to 17-2 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Jason Coats drove in four runs, while Dalton Kelly and Rocky Gale drove in four and three, respectively, as the Durham Bulls beat the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 17-2 on Saturday.

Coats homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three. Kelly homered and singled twice, scoring four runs while also driving in four.

Durham had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and six in the ninth.

In the first, Gale hit a two-run double, while Kelly hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Aaron Slegers (7-7) got the win with 6 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Scranton/WB starter Nick Nelson (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.