Back-to-back homers by Ellis, Beer fuel Jackson win

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Ellis and Seth Beer connected on back-to-back homers in the third inning to help lead the Jackson Generals to a 4-0 victory over Montgomery Biscuits on Friday.

Ellis hit a two-run shot before Beer hit a solo shot that gave the Generals a 3-0 lead.

The Generals tacked on another run in the eighth when Ellis hit a solo home run.

Ellis homered twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (10-7) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Joe Ryan (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

The Biscuits were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.