Oregon man sentenced to 10 years for kidnap, sexual assault

An Oregon man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman he met at a coin laundry.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that 38-year-old Alexander Anderson of Portland was sentenced Wednesday.

Anderson pleaded guilty to one count each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree sodomy.

Anderson had initially pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts each of sexual abuse, strangulation and assault, and one count of coercion and strangulation.

Authorities say Anderson met the victim at a Portland laundry in March 2017.

Investigators say Anderson offered the woman a cleaning job at his nearby business.

Authorities say Anderson took the woman to his business, refused to let her leave, sexually assaulted her, and broke her nose.