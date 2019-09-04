Mathias’ single leads Columbus to 5-4 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Mark Mathias hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday.

The single by Mathias started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Clippers a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Bobby Bradley hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third, the Clippers took the lead for good when Bradley hit an RBI single, bringing home Andrew Velazquez.

Gwinnett saw its comeback attempt come up short after John Ryan Murphy hit an RBI single, scoring Sean Kazmar in the sixth inning to cut the Columbus lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Columbus starter Michael Peoples (11-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tucker Davidson (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.