Padres hit the road against the Diamondbacks in division matchup

San Diego Padres (64-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ronald Bolanos (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-13, 4.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals Arizona and San Diego will square off on Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 31-37 against the rest of their division. The Arizona offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Padres have gone 28-31 against division opponents. San Diego has a collective .243 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with an average of .288. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 14-7. Mike Leake secured his 11th victory and Josh Rojas went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Cal Quantrill took his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 33 home runs and has 110 RBIs. Marte is 12-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 90 RBIs and is batting .288. Ty France is 8-for-22 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).