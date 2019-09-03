White Sox look to end 7-game slide against Indians

Chicago White Sox (60-77, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (80-58, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.92 ERA) Indians: Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.72 ERA)

LINE: Indians -324; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Indians are 40-21 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.27 ERA.

The White Sox have gone 28-29 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .399 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 22 home runs. The Indians won the last meeting 11-3. Aaron Civale earned his third victory and Jake Bauers went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ross Detwiler registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 33 home runs and is batting .250. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and is batting .280. Welington Castillo is 3-for-18 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .254 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (hand), Christian Arroyo: (forearm), Roberto Perez: (foot).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).