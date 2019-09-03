Martinez takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Twins

Minnesota Twins (85-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (74-63, third in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (0-0, .00 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (12-10, 5.42 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston's Martinez puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Twins.

The Red Sox are 34-34 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Twins are 46-23 on the road. Minnesota's team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with an OBP of .385.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and is slugging .590. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-41 with six doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 168 hits and has 69 RBIs. Jake Cave is 9-for-33 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 8-2, .302 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Mitch Garver: (face).