Hernandez’s run leads Spokane to 10-3 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez scored on a wild pitch in the second inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 10-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Sunday.

Hernandez scored on the play to give the Indians a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a walk by Cristian Inoa.

Spokane later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run third, when Starling Joseph and Hernandez hit RBI singles to help put the game out of reach.

Luis Rosario (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tri-City starter Gabriel Morales (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Sean Guilbe tripled and singled, driving home three runs for the Dust Devils.