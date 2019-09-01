Jones’ homer leads Hartford to 3-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Mylz Jones hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday.

Alan Trejo hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when David Thompson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Quinn Brodey.

Hartford tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Scott Burcham scored on a wild pitch.

Tate Scioneaux (5-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Yeizo Campos (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Hartford improved to 8-4 against Binghamton this season.