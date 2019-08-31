Sports
Farrell, Green lift Pulaski over Burlington 6-0
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Jake Farrell doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Burlington Royals 6-0 on Saturday.
Ryder Green homered and singled with two runs for Pulaski.
Pulaski started the scoring in the second inning when Jesus Bastidas hit a two-run single.
The Yankees later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.
Jhonatan Munoz (6-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Burlington starter Adrian Alcantara (2-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
The Royals were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.
