Baldwin’s sac fly leads Lowell to 4-2 win over Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Roldani Baldwin drove in Antoni Flores with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 4-2 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Baldwin came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Spinners a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Wil Dalton scored on a wild pitch.

Connecticut took a 2-0 lead after Kerry Carpenter hit an RBI single in the first inning before scoring on a double by Nick Quintana in the fifth. Lowell answered in the seventh inning when Matthew Lugo hit an RBI single, driving in Baldwin.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (5-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Austin Bergner (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Lowell improved to 7-2 against Connecticut this season.