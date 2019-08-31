Game between Presbyterian, Stetson canceled

The game between Presbyterian College and Stetson was canceled Saturday for a second straight year because of a hurricane.

Last year it was because of Hurricane Florence and this year it is Hurricane Dorian.

"With the entire east coast of Florida in the potential impact zone for this storm, we felt it only prudent for the safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans, as well as the travel party from Presbyterian, to cancel the game," Stetson athletic director Jeff Altier said.

"It is also important for us to understand that tying up critical emergency resources by playing a football game in the face of an approaching storm is not the kind of thing we should be doing as members of this community."

Stetson has canceled classes through at least Tuesday next week. The status of Stetson's game against Louisiana College on Saturday has yet to be determined.