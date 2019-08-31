Read leads Fresno to 6-5 win over Albuquerque

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Raudy Read and Brandon Snyder connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 6-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday.

Read hit a two-run shot before Snyder hit a solo shot that gave the Grizzlies a 5-2 lead.

The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the fifth when Read hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Reynolds.

Albuquerque saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brian Mundell hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and Todd Czinege hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the Fresno lead to 6-5.

Fresno right-hander Scott Copeland (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (3-13) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.