Rosario, Rosario lift Lake Elsinore over Lancaster 5-2

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Eguy Rosario singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Lancaster JetHawks 5-2 on Friday.

Jeisson Rosario singled twice, also stealing a base for Lake Elsinore.

Lake Elsinore started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a two-run triple by Franchy Cordero.

Following the big inning, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Austin Bernard hit an RBI single, bringing home Ramon Marcelino.

The Storm tacked on another run in the seventh when E. Rosario hit an RBI single, bringing home Xavier Edwards.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Adrian Martinez (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Rolison (6-7) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.