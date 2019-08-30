Sierra leads New Orleans to 6-1 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Magneuris Sierra singled twice as the New Orleans Baby Cakes beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-1 on Friday.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Okla. City tied it up when Kyle Garlick hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Connor Joe.

After New Orleans added a run in the third when Joe Gunkel scored on a wild pitch, the Baby Cakes added to their lead with four runs in the seventh inning, including a single by Wilkin Castillo that scored Yadiel Rivera.

Starters Gunkel and J.D. Martin turned in great performances for New Orleans and Okla. City, respectively. Gunkel (7-2) went six innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out seven to pick up the win. Martin (3-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked four.