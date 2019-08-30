Cardenas’ homer leads Bowling Green to 1-0 win over Lake County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ruben Cardenas hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Bowling Green Hot Rods a 1-0 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday.

Bowling Green starter Alan Strong (10-4) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Eli Lingos (3-4) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after allowing one run and four hits over six innings.

The Captains were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Hot Rods' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.