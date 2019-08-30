Whiteman leads Augusta to 7-3 win over Columbia

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Simon Whiteman had two hits and scored two runs as the Augusta GreenJackets beat the Columbia Fireflies 7-3 on Friday.

Augusta took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a double by Andres Angulo that scored Sean Roby.

The GreenJackets later added two runs in the second and one in the third. In the second, Frankie Tostado and Roby both drove in a run, while Franklin Labour scored on a forceout in the third.

Tyler Schimpf (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Columbia starter Christian James (3-11) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.