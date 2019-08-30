Perez hits walk-off single, Durham beats Gwinnett 6-5

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Michael Perez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Durham Bulls topped the Gwinnett Stripers 6-5 on Friday.

Jake Cronenworth scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a single by Daniel Robertson and then went to third on a walk by Nate Lowe.

The Stripers tied the game 5-5 in the top of the eighth when Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run.

Reliever Peter Fairbanks (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two to get the win. A.J. Minter (2-2) allowed one run and got two outs in the International League game.