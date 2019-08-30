Sports
Carrasco, Schultz lead the way for Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Wilmington Blue Rocks beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-4 on Friday.
Colby Schultz singled three times, also stealing a base for Wilmington.
Wilmington went up 4-1 in the fourth after Carrasco hit a two-run home run.
Myrtle Beach answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to tie it up, including a single by Kevonte Mitchell that scored Grant Fennell.
The Blue Rocks took the lead for good in the seventh when Schultz scored on a double play.
Walker Sheller (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ethan Roberts (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Delvin Zinn doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Pelicans.
With the win, Wilmington improved to 9-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.
