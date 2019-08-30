Green shoots 63, takes 5-stroke lead at Portland Classic

Australian Hannah Green shot a 9-under 63 Friday to take a five-stroke lead at 17 under after the second round of the Portland Classic.

Green's round included an eagle on the par-5 No. 5 hole. The winner of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June, Green was at 127 after 36 holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Sei Young Kim was second after a record-setting 61 in the long-running tournament. She had 11 birdies to put her at 12 under. Sung Hyun Park was also at 132, a stroke up on a group that included Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh.

Green's 63 was a career-low round, and it came after she opened the tournament with a first-round 64.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"I just don't want to get too ahead of myself. Obviously this is quite new to me, shooting such low scores back-to-back," Green said. "I want to make sure I continue to do the same things and don't get too disappointed if I don't back it up with another solid round. Going to keep the same game plan."

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who won the CP Women's Open by five shots last week, had a second-round 69 and was well back of the leaders at 7 under.

Defending champion Marina Alex was at 9 under after the first two rounds in the 72-hole tournament that started in 1972 and is the tour's longest running non-major event.

Alex was asked if she's been thinking back to what she did last year.

"I think I did a little bit yesterday, probably more so than I should have," she said. "Now just going to try and go out and put as many birdies together as I can. I mean, I think that Hannah is playing exceptionally well right now, so there's still a lot of chase to do."

Dana Finkelstein made a hole-in-one on the par-3 No. 8 hole and was also at 9 under.