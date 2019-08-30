Maggi’s run leads Rochester to 6-1 win over Syracuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Drew Maggi scored on a double play in the first inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 6-1 win over the Syracuse Mets on Friday.

Maggi scored on the play to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.

The Red Wings later added one run in the second and two in the sixth and eighth to secure the victory.

Brusdar Graterol (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Syracuse starter Corey Oswalt (10-4) took the loss in the International League game.