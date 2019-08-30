Daschbach hits walk-off single, Aberdeen beats Brooklyn 5-4

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Andrew Daschbach hit a walk-off single, as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-4 on Friday.

Mason Janvrin scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Kyle Stowers and then went to third on a single by Stowers.

Earlier in the inning, Jaylen Ferguson homered to tie the game 4-4.

Stowers hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the IronBirds a 2-0 lead. The Cyclones came back to take the lead in the third inning when Brett Baty hit a three-run double.

Brooklyn went up 4-3 in the fifth when Jake Mangum hit an RBI single, bringing home Wilmer Reyes.

Kade Strowd (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Mullenbach (1-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.