Sports
Warren, Siani and Martinez lead Dayton in win
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Cameron Warren, Michael Siani and Juan Martinez each had three hits, as the Dayton Dragons beat the Great Lakes Loons 4-3 on Friday.
Warren doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Siani doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs.
Dayton went up 4-1 in the fourth after Siani hit a two-run double.
The Loons cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when James Outman hit a two-run home run.
Starter Randy Wynne (1-0) got the win while Justin Hagenman (6-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.
Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 11-5 against Dayton this season.
Comments