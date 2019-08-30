Lidge’s homer leads Charleston to 8-6 win over Greenville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Ryan Lidge hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to an 8-6 win over the Greenville Drive on Friday.

The home run by Lidge capped a five-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 7-6 lead after Eric Wagaman hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the seventh when Canaan Smith hit an RBI single, driving in Josh Breaux.

Keegan Curtis (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Greenville starter Kevin Biondic (4-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Several Drive chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Triston Casas homered and singled, driving home two runs.