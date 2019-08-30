Peoples, Marabell carry Columbus to 4-2 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Connor Marabell doubled and singled twice, and Michael Peoples hurled six scoreless innings as the Columbus Clippers beat the Indianapolis Indians 4-2 on Friday.

Peoples (10-6) allowed one hit while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Columbus went up 3-0 in the fourth after Marabell hit an RBI double and Ryan Lavarnway hit a sacrifice fly.

After Columbus added a run in the sixth on a single by Eric Stamets, the Indians cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Will Craig hit a two-run home run.

Rookie Davis (1-6) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked three.