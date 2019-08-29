Outman’s homer leads Great Lakes to 5-3 win over Dayton

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- James Outman hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 5-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday.

The home run by Outman gave the Loons a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the Loons took the lead for good when Jair Camargo hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Cogen.

Dayton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jay Schuyler hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Great Lakes lead to 5-3.

Great Lakes southpaw Robinson Ortiz (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adrian Rodriguez (6-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 11-4 against Dayton this season.