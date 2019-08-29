Flores’ homer leads State College to 8-1 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Luis Flores hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the State College Spikes to an 8-1 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday.

The home run by Flores scored Stanley Espinal and Brylie Ware to give the Spikes a 3-0 lead.

The Spikes later added one run in the fourth and two in the fifth and ninth to punctuate the blowout.

State College right-hander Enmanuel Solano (4-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Daniel Espino (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up three runs and four hits over three innings.