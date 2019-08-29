McKenna has 4 hits, leads Bowie to 17-2 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Ryan McKenna, Anderson Feliz, Yusniel Diaz and Preston Palmeiro recorded three hits each, as Bowie beat the Reading Fightin Phils 17-2 on Thursday.

McKenna doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Feliz homered and doubled three times, driving in seven runs and scoring four.

Bowie scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Carlos Perez.

Bowie right-hander Michael Baumann (6-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter David Parkinson (10-9) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Bowie hit a season-high 10 doubles in its victory.