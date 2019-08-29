Stott’s single leads Williamsport to 7-1 win over Auburn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Bryson Stott hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 7-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Thursday.

Nicolas Torres scored on the play to give the Crosscutters a 1-0 lead after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After Williamsport added a run in the fifth on a single by Jake Holmes, the Doubledays cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Landerson Pena scored on a wild pitch.

Williamsport starter Victor Vargas (2-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Sterling Sharp (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over four innings.