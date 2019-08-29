Bradley leads Columbus over Louisville 9-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Bobby Bradley hit a pair of solo homers and four hits, driving in four as the Columbus Clippers topped the Louisville Bats 9-1 on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Clippers and a four-game winning streak for the Bats.

Louisville tied the game 1-1 in the second after Nick Longhi hit a solo home run.

After Columbus added a run in the third when Bradley Zimmer scored on a groundout, the Clippers extended their lead in the fourth inning when Bradley hit a solo home run.

Columbus southpaw Logan Allen (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (8-14) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over five innings.