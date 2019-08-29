Ball leads Rome to 7-0 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Bryce Ball hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Rome Braves defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 7-0 on Thursday.

Ball hit a three-run shot in the sixth inning off Alex Manasa and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Alfredo Reyes.

Rome starter Mitch Stallings (3-0) picked up the win after allowing six hits over eight scoreless innings. Opposing starter Manasa (9-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.

The Grasshoppers were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.