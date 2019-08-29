De Jesus, Fitzgerald spur Salem to 1-0 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Fitzgerald homered and had three hits, and Enmanuel De Jesus allowed just three hits over six innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 1-0 on Thursday.

De Jesus (9-9) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the third inning when Fitzgerald hit a solo home run.

Jonathan Stiever (6-4) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Dash were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.