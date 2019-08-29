Cincinnati faces Miami, looks to build on DeSclafani’s solid showing

Cincinnati Reds (63-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-85, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Alex Wood (1-3, 6.07 ERA) Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

LINE: Reds -150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 27-43 on their home turf. Miami's team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with an OBP of .346.

The Reds have gone 26-38 away from home. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.19. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.86 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 5-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his ninth victory and Aristides Aquino went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Sandy Alcantara took his 12th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .468. Starlin Castro is 10-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 38 home runs and has 83 RBIs. Freddy Galvis is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).