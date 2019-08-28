O’Grady’s homer leads Louisville to 9-5 win over Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 9-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday.

The home run by O'Grady scored Alex Blandino and Jose Siri to give the Bats a 5-2 lead.

The Bats later added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Blandino hit an RBI double, while Nick Ciuffo hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Jackson Stephens (8-4) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Columbus starter Jordan Stephens (4-8) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Clippers, Ka'ai Tom doubled and singled, scoring three runs. Mark Mathias doubled and singled twice.