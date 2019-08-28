Osik’s homer leads Kannapolis to 3-1 win over Hagerstown

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Osik hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 3-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Wednesday.

The home run by Osik scored Lenyn Sosa and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the second, Kannapolis grabbed the lead on a single by Michael Hickman that scored Corey Zangari. Hagerstown answered in the fifth inning when Justin Connell hit an RBI single, driving in Armond Upshaw.

Wilber Perez (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Alex Troop (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.